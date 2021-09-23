This season, Kostas Tsimikas’ role at Liverpool has evolved under Jurgen Klopp.

Last season, Liverpool’s injury issue put a tremendous load on a number of crucial players. Andy Robertson, the left-back, was the one who suffered the most physical strain.

With so many vital players out for long stretches of the season, particularly in defense, Jurgen Klopp struggled to find acceptable matches in which to rotate the Scotsman without causing further harm to an already unstable squad.

As a result, the 27-year-old racked up 3,652 Premier League minutes on the pitch and appeared in all 38 of Liverpool’s league fixtures.

Only five outfield players in the league played more minutes last season, and none of them were managing the rigors of playing Champions League games on a regular basis like Robertson.

As Liverpool fans abuse Luis Suarez, Kostas Tsimikas slams Curtis Jones.

The Reds did, of course, bring in cover for the left-back position when they signed Kostas Tsimikas at the start of last season, but it was plainly deemed too risky to rely on the untested former Olympiacos player in crucial league games when there was so much forced disruption elsewhere.

Tsimikas was given significant Liverpool minutes throughout the preseason, and he continued to impress over the summer.

So much so that when Robertson suffered an ankle injury on the eve of the new Premier League season, Klopp trusted him enough to give him his entire Premier League debut against Norwich.

He seized this opportunity at Carrow Road with both hands, proving an ever-present menace marauding up Liverpool’s left flank while also defending efficiently when needed upon.

The 25-year-old then followed up with an equally spectacular performance against Burnley at Anfield seven days later. He hit 11 crosses, attempted eight dribbles, played four passes that led to shots on goal, and recorded his first assist of the season in both games.

Robertson’s return from injury saw him relegated to the bench against Chelsea, but Klopp’s choice to start him against Crystal Palace last week, after he had played in both games against Leeds and AC Milan, demonstrates a shift in his importance within the Liverpool team.

He also made an appearance in Liverpool’s 3-0 EFL Cup triumph over Norwich on Wednesday night, choosing. “The summary has come to an end.”