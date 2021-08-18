This Radical Fundamentalist was overlooked by the FBI’s Radical Fundamentalist Unit.

This website is a day-by-day account of the events of 9/11 as they transpired 20 years ago.

The FBI Minneapolis field office sent a detailed report to the Radical Fundamentalist Unit (RFU) in Washington, explaining what they had found so far in the investigation of Zacarias Moussaoui, who had been captured two days prior.

According to the field office’s August 18 memo, Moussaoui voluntarily answered some basic questions but refused to be interviewed or have his baggage or equipment inspected. According to the paper, the Minneapolis field office believed Moussaoui and his roommate were members of a larger international radical fundamentalist network. According to the report, Moussaoui’s roommate informed the FBI that Moussaoui instructed him that “true Muslims must prepare themselves to battle.” Based on Moussaoui’s “possession of weapons and his readiness through physical training for violent conflict,” the Minneapolis field office stated it had reason to believe he, his roommate, and “others still unknown” were plotting to seize control of an airplane to be used in an attack.

The RFU took no action after obtaining the material, while FBI headquarters focused on building a case for a search warrant under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). As a result, the Minneapolis field office decided against attempting to obtain a criminal search order (a less difficult task) to search Moussaoui’s belongings, believing that doing so might compromise any subsequent efforts to obtain a FISA warrant.

The FBI contacted the CIA Counterterrorist Center for more information (CTC). They claimed they had no information about him in their files. After contacting CIA stations around the world for any information they might have or be able to collect, CTC later described Moussaoui and his roommate as “suspect 747 airline attackers” and a “suspect airline suicide attacker” who might be “involved in a larger plot to target airlines flying from Europe to the United States.”

