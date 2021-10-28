This piece of clothing saved a boy’s life after he was struck by lightning.

Last week, a teen in Queensland, Australia, was struck by lightning while heading to school and survived the ordeal thanks to his boots, according to reports.

Talyn Rose, 14, was standing in front of Robina State High School in the City of Gold Coast on Friday morning when lightning struck his foot after bouncing off a nearby pole, according to 7News.com.au.

According to the outlet, the electrical discharge proceeded up the teen’s torso and burst back out of his arm, knocking him to the ground as his muscles stiffened and went entirely numb.

From his car, a man apparently watched the occurrence and felt compelled to rush out, pick up Rose, and transport him to the school for safety.

Michelle Nimmo, Rose’s mother, was just five minutes away from the location after dropping her daughter off when she received a call from the school informing her that an ambulance was on the way.

Over the downpour at the time, Nimmo claimed she “could scarcely hear [the caller]or believe what they were saying.”

Rose was apparently startled and couldn’t hear or feel anything for a whole minute after being struck, but by the time his mother arrived at the school, he was sitting up and feeling well. His vitals were checked after he was carried to the hospital, and he was found to be in perfect health aside from some burn-like injuries.

Doctors later said that the thick rubber soles of Rose’s shoes absorbed a lot of the force from the impact and saved his life.

“All of the doctors were enthralled by his scars and the story. “Everyone was calling him the lightning kid, and there was a buzz around the hospital about ‘the youngster who got hit by lightning,'” Nimmo said.

The mother continued, “Paramedics claimed he is extraordinarily lucky to be alive and that they have never seen anything like it in their entire careers.”

According to News.com.au, Rose’s father afterwards playfully asked the teen why he did not avoid the strike. The teen’s sister apparently joined in the fun by attempting to plug her phone into Rose.

Rose has since recovered completely, although the hit has left him with some “unique scars.”