This October half-term, Speke Hall in Liverpool will host a fun garden tour.

This October half-term, families can join Henry the Hedgehog and his wildlife pals at Speke Hall in Liverpool.

The National Trust’s entertaining trail is appropriate for all ages and leads you through the venue’s gorgeous autumnal gardens to assist Henry in his search for the ideal place to hibernate.

The activity is free to participate in as part of your visit to Speke Hall; however, you must pay usual entrance fees to enter the building.

After checking in and receiving a trail map, begin your adventure down the trail to assist Henry and his buddies in finding the hibernating place of their dreams.

Remember to dress warmly, and wellies are recommended in wet weather because certain trails may be muddy.

The path will be available from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 23 for the length of the half-term.

Adult entry to Speke Hall is £14, children’s admission is £7, and a family ticket is £35. There is no need to make a reservation, and the house is open from Wednesday through Sunday.