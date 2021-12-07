This morning’s news and stories are covered in our breakfast briefing.

From Tuesday, passengers will be required to take a pre-departure test before traveling to England under new guidelines meant to slow the spread of the Omicron type of coronavirus (December 7).

All travelers will be obliged to undergo the test, despite concerns that with the newest strain, the time between infection and infectiousness could be shorter.

Thousands of NHS patients in England have been left in the dark after a slew of planned procedures were canceled in October and November.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) has released data indicating that over 13,000 procedures were canceled in the two-month period, prompting the Royal College of Surgeons to term the news “alarming.”

According to the numbers, 6,335 elective care operations were canceled in October, with 6,726 being cancelled in November, according to the RCEM for the first time.

Boris Johnson has pledged to form a “united front” against Russian threats to Ukraine with other international leaders, ahead of a crucial meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (December 7).

On Monday, Mr. Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi met with the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson warned the other leaders that the UK will use “all the economic and diplomatic means at its disposal” to prevent an invasion.

According to current research, combining first doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines with second doses of the Moderna or Novavax vaccines will result in significant immune responses against Covid-19.

Participants who received a first dose of the Oxford or Pfizer vaccine developed a strong immune response when given a second vaccination dosage manufactured by Novavax or Moderna nine weeks later, according to the study.

