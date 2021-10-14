This Morning’s doctor explains what’s causing the’super cold’ that’s sweeping the UK.

A’super cold’ sweeping the UK has left Brits with the ‘worst ever lurgy,’ according to reports.

Users have begun reporting their sicknesses on social media in recent weeks.

With coughs and colds, a lot of people have reported feeling really ill.

Measures taken to halt the spread of Covid infections are reported to have also slowed the development of colds and other ailments.

Now that the restrictions have been relaxed and people are spending more time indoors throughout the winter, many prevalent ailments are expected to resurface.

Moreover, throughout the 18-month period of limits, people’s antibody to the viruses may have decreased.

Adults and children alike may become ill as a result of individuals socializing on a wide scale without any Covid limitations, such as masks, for the first time since March 2020, according to WalesOnline.

Dr. Philippa Kaye confirmed this on This Morning, saying: “We were all at home last year, and we were doing a great job with our social distancing and constraints.

“This meant that whatever infections were spreading couldn’t spread to everyone.

“They may now spread from person to person since we’ve opened up – universities, schools, hospitals, and nightclubs are all open again.

“It’s possible that certain people, such as children, who haven’t had much exposure in the past, are receiving both last year’s and this year’s.”

Is it really the ‘worst cold in the world’?

Dr. Philippa opined on why victims could refer to it as the “world’s worst cold.”

She stated, ” “It’s likely that the last time you had a cold was quite some time ago. As a result, we don’t recall how horrible they make us feel.

“Second, it’s your body’s immune system, not the virus, that’s making you sick.

“To try to destroy the virus, the natural defense system is performing these things. The virus isn’t caused by the temperature. Your body is attempting to kill it by raising the temperature.

“We simply need to take care of ourselves and rest comfortable that, for the most part, this will only last a few days and that things will improve.

“It’s the most important thing somebody can do.”

