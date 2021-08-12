This Morning’s doctor abruptly ended a vital part, enraging viewers.

Fans of This Morning were irritated today when Dr. Zoe Williams was abruptly cut off when discussing the vaccine and blood clots.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, the show’s hosts, spoke with Dr. Zoe about the day’s health news.

The panel was informed that after participants had the astrazeneca vaccination, there was a decrease in the number of blood clots reported.

Dr. Zoe said that the blood clot induced by the vaccine was a very specific type of clot that resulted in low platelets.

She explained the indications and symptoms to be careful of, saying, “It implies you’re more prone to hemorrhage.”

“It usually affects the vein that carries blood out from the brain…”

“Dr Zoe, I’m so sorry, I’m going to have to stop you there, this always happens to us, we have to go to the weather,” Ruth interrupted as Dr Zoe attempted to continue.

“Please accept my apologies.”

Hundreds of viewers were enraged, especially when the section was abandoned following the forecast.

“I can’t believe they’re not bringing Dr. Zoe back,” Aimie added. They’d best have privately apologized to her, or else I’m sure people will file complaints! I can’t believe they just left it there! VACCINE INFORMATION IS REQUIRED!”

“It’s a shame Dr Zoe isn’t returning; they’ll simply talk about sandwiches and the competition instead,” Dave added.

“They cut Zoe off talking about something incredibly important,” Claire explained, “but I notice they get their advertising in before the weather.”

“Just goes to demonstrate that the weather is far more important than a GP talking about severe health issues,” Ann added. Simply sever… WHAT A RUDE THING TO SAY.”