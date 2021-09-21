This Morning viewers piece out the full tale behind a man’s terrifying discovery.

Jonathan Lewis discovered an antique rag doll beneath the walls of his new home in Walton, according to The Washington Newsday.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of ITV’s main daytime programme, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield interviewed the schoolteacher about his horrific find.

After the doll was discovered with a scary note, the 32-year-old claimed he saw the comic side of the incident, but some of his friends advised him to put the house back on the market.

“Dear reader/new house owner,” the statement began.

“Thank you so much for releasing me!

“My name is Emily, and I’d want to introduce myself. In 1961, my house’s original owners lived here. They had to go since I didn’t like them.

“All they did was sing and have a good time. It was revolting. I chose stabbing as their method of death, so I hope you have knives.

“I hope you get a good night’s sleep.”

Holly and Phil were joined in the studio by criminology professor David Wilson, who was interrogated on whether Emily was responsible for any unsolved murders in Liverpool around 1961.

“I went to the National Archives and found a couple of unsolved homicides,” he explained, “but they are not murders committed under the circumstances stated in the note.”

“As you’ve pointed out, Holly, there are a number of inconsistencies between what was said and what we know about the house’s history.

“For example, the sheet of paper on which this note is written appears to be relatively new to me and does not appear to be half a decade old.”

David believed it was most likely a farce, and This Morning viewers flocked to Twitter to express their belief that the story was a hoax perpetrated by the former owner.

“Oh please – that is a fairly newish doll and paper,” Patricia Ann Rob says.

“Like everyone else has mentioned, that piece of paper isnâ€TMt from 1961, and someone is laughing,” Victoria added.

“Modern writing, modern paper, oh dear,” Sarah-Jayne added.

“Oh this is so plainly false, assuming you believe that,” Dave wrote.

