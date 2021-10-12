This Morning viewers are wowed with Holly Willoughby’s double denim ensemble.

Holly Willoughby proved that you can look stylish in double denim.

The TV presenter, who is known for her clothes on This Morning, went for a somewhat more daring look today.

Holly wore a Pure Collection dark denim Tencel shirt with a full-length button placket and button-up cuffs.

Emmerdale is under criticism from fans when a baby gaffe was discovered, and Kim is plotting to gain full custody. The shirt costs £90.

Her Anthropologie denim skirt, though, was the star of the show.

Love The Label’s triple denim and patchworked midi skirt has three different washes and a delicate form.

The skirt is priced at £148.

“Morning Tuesday…,” Holly captioned a shot of her OOTD. At 10 a.m., I’ll see you on @thismorning… “Double denim for life!” says #hwstyle. @anthropologieeu skirt, @purecollection top.” Instagram Holly’s Instagram followers complimented her on her outfit in the comments area.

“Dreamy in denim,” Raymond said.

“This blue looks great on you xx,” remarked another.

“You manage to pull this off so effortlessly,” Steph added.

“Only you could rock double denim!!” said a fourth.

“Only a select few can pull off double denim…you are one of them,” Allison added.

Lynne added, “Gorgeous…. “I adore this ensemble.”