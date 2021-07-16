This Morning viewers are split on how to create the perfect brew after witnessing the “worst cup of tea ever.”

Fans of This Morning were divided today as Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ignited a debate about the best way to make a cup of tea.

Ruth and panelist Matthew Wright were outraged when an anonymous woman sent an image to the show of a very pale looking brew labelled “worst cup of tea ever.”

People online compared the cup of tea to chicken soup or dishwater, and the photo accompanied with a statement explaining that it was produced by the person’s partner.

“Mourn the teabag that died for this brew my partner made me,” the note stated.

Matthew Wright said he was familiar with the tea’s process because it’s how his wife likes her tea.

“That is a typical tea bag in, water, milk, and then left,” he explained. You leave the tea bag in for the entire drinking journey, and it looks like tar towards the end.”

Ruth declined Eamonn’s offer to make her tea when they returned to their family home because Eamonn is not a tea drinker.

“If you don’t drink tea, you can’t make decent tea,” she explained.

And, with all of the chatter about tea-making techniques, enthusiasts took to Twitter to discuss how they thought their brew should be made.

“Tea bag first, then hot water, then milk,” Charlie (@Charlie Tweets) said. If somebody does it any other way, they are doing it incorrectly. @thismorning @thismorning #ThisMorning

“Whatever,” Jacquie (@FYA1962) added. I don’t like strong tea, so I start with some milk to avoid overbrewing! #ThisMorning”

“Not the cup of tea discussion again It’s the bag first then milk then one sugar for me does the job #ThisMorning,” Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) tweeted.