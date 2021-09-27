This Morning guest Clodagh Mckenna forgets she is on air during rant.

TV chef Clodagh McKenna admitted she had forgot she was still on air as she ranted about her sleep last night.

The Irish cook appeared on the popular ITV show, to show fans how to make her favourite autumn soups and made numerous blunders.

When Clodagh started ranting about how bad she slept last night due to a storm and Phil had to remind her she was on tele.

While eating halloumi, the chef from Cork casually mentioned her bad night’s sleep, and when Phil reminded her, she burst out laughing and exclaimed, “I genuinely forget.”

Fans also enjoyed Clodagh’s segment on today’s show, with many of them posting about it on Twitter.

One fan, @DavidMackayy wrote: “Clodagh’s cooking segment has actually been so funny, so random.”

“I’ve never seen or heard of Clodagh before but I LOVEEEE her,” commented another viewer, @ellielou97.

“Clodagh’s culinary parts are usually entertaining,” a third fan remarked.