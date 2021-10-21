This month, Vodafone announces a huge shift that will effect all subscribers.

Vodafone has announced a game-changing upgrade that will take effect this month for all subscribers.

As part of its efforts to reduce its environmental effect, the telecoms behemoth will convert to eco-Sim cards produced from recycled plastic.

Vodafone said the new Sim cards would be available to users starting this month, gradually replacing Sim cards made of new plastic.

The project, according to the firm, would eliminate the requirement for 320 tonnes of virgin plastic to be generated each year, resulting in a significant reduction in emissions created throughout the production process.

The cards will be available in all of Vodafone’s 13 European markets, including the United Kingdom, as well as Egypt, Turkey, and South Africa.

“Our ultimate goal is to eliminate the need to supply plastic SIMs entirely,” said Alex Froment-Curtil, Vodafone group chief commercial officer.

“We’ve already cut the amount of plastic in our Sim cards in half, and the introduction of Eco-Sims manufactured from recycled plastic will further minimize our activities’ environmental impact.”

Last year, Vodafone lowered the size of the plastic holders that Sim cards come in in half, reducing the quantity of plastic delivered to consumers by about 340 tonnes per year, according to the business.

The telecommunications company also stated that it would continue to sell recycled plastic SIM cards until digital eSims become more widely accepted by mobile phone consumers.