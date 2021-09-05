This month, the Royal Mail has issued a warning about a significant change in parcel collection.

Currently, the shipping behemoth is offering its parcel collect service for only 30p per item.

Customers can simply use their click and drop to purchase postage, choose the things they want to ship, and enter the recipient and sender information.

Customers may then schedule a collection and choose the day they want it picked up after the items are in the basket.

The discounted pricing, however, is only available for a short period, according to Royal Mail.

Because the offer will expire in September, you must act quickly if you want to take advantage of the lower costs.

Customers may now purchase a new set of 18 stamps representing Batman, his allies, and super-villains from the DC Comics universe.

On Wednesday, the Royal Mail and Warner Bros Consumer Products unveiled the images for the stamps honoring DC and the Super Heroes & Super-Villains genre that it helped to develop.

All 18 stamps, which will be available for purchase later this month, were created by British comic book artist Jim Cheung and award-winning colorist Laura Martin particularly for the stamp issue.

The Joker, Harley Quinn, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, and The Riddler are among the villains included on the 12 stamps in the main collection, which also includes Batwoman, Batgirl, and Nightwing. The villains include The Joker, Harley Quinn, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, and The Riddler.

Batman, Green Lantern and The Flash, Wonder Woman, Superman, Cyborg and Aquaman, Supergirl, and Shazam! are among the six stamps included in a Miniature Sheet commemorating the Justice League.

The whole collection of 18 stamps costs £16.20 and comes in a Presentation Pack. Pre-orders for the stamps and a variety of collector items will begin on September 1 at www.royalmail.com/dccollection, and general sales will begin on September 17.