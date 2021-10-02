This month, the culprits from Southport were brought before the courts.

This month, a number of people from Southport were brought before the courts.

The remaining members of the notorious High Parkers were sentenced to prison earlier this month, after the gang dominated the drug trade in Southport prior to their arrest.

This month, a guy was sentenced for amassing 129 obscene photos of underage sex abuse victims, including severe pornography.

A disabled shopper who was humiliated by Home Bargains employees wins.

A man from Ormskirk was punished this week after leading police on a high-speed chase while nearly three times above the legal drink-drive limit.

This month, the last members of a renowned drugs gang that terrorized a Merseyside resort were sentenced to prison.

The cocaine and cannabis enterprises of the High Parkers wreaked havoc in Southport and fueled riots.

The self-proclaimed High Parkers conducted a round-the-clock drug operation, with dealers working shifts and vulnerable addicts being exploited, their homes being turned into safehouses for cash and drugs.

“They controlled and dominated the cocaine trade in the Southport area,” prosecutor Ben Jones said at a sentencing hearing last month, putting “pressure and coercion” on victims who built up debts.

In October of last year, the gang was targeted by police raids in Southport, Formby, Bootle, and Liverpool.

Sixteen members of the gang had previously been sentenced to more than 110 years in prison.

The final batch of High Parkers was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court at the beginning of this month.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B narcotics, Brenden Gillam, 25, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to provide Class A and B drugs as well as MDMA, Cara Wilding, 23, of Hollins Court, The Larches, Hawarden, North Wales, was sentenced to six years in prison.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to provide Class A and B narcotics, Daniel Crompton, 21, of no fixed address, was sentenced to four years in prison.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to provide Class A and B, Lee McChrystal-Cole, 23, of Pighue Lane, Wavertree, was sentenced to five years in prison. “The summary has come to an end.”