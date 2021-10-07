This month, Southport will host a ‘Proud to be Black’ event.

This month, residents of Southport are urged to celebrate black culture.

October is Black History Month, and there are a number of events planned across Sefton to commemorate the occasion.

The community group Southport Against Racism is hosting an event called “Proud to be Black in Southport.”

Communities are welcome to gather for an afternoon of music, poetry, and spoken word performances.

There will also be a place where community members can share their memories.

Any musicians interested in sharing their talents should contact the organizers, and black-owned businesses are welcome to sell or advertise their items for free.

Proud to be Black in Southport will take place at Greenbank High School on Saturday, October 3 at 3 p.m.

Free tickets can be found here.

Other activities will take place in libraries throughout Sefton.

The sessions, which are aimed at young people, will spark discussions about Black history.

Children will be encouraged to consider who they are, where they came from, and what their ancestors have done for them.

These events will take place at the following locations and times:

On Saturday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be an introduction session.

Monday, October 25th, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Mask making centered on personal heritage and identity, as well as cooking African snacks

Performing and rounding up on Tuesday, October 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Saturday, October 16th, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be an introduction session.

Wednesday, October 27: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., make a mask based on your particular origin and identity, and cook African delicacies.

On Thursday, October 28th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a performance and a wrap-up.

“It’s been a hard period for many black and brown people, with so much in the media about racism, inequality, and injustice,” said Catherine Ross, editor of Black History Month UK.

“We wanted Black History Month 2021’s theme to be about enjoying being black or brown, and to inspire and express people’s pride in their heritage and culture — in their own words.”