This month, Royal Mail is making a change to the mail you’ll get.

With the introduction of eight new stamps this month, you may notice a considerable shift in your mail.

The 150th anniversaries of the foundation of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the first international match between England and Scotland in 1871 are being commemorated with a set of stamps.

JPR Williams, Emily Scarratt, Danielle Waterman, Sophie Spence, Roy Laidlaw, Kim Littlejohn, Simon Geoghegan, Melissa Berry, and Jonny Wilkinson are among the men’s and women’s rugby legends featured on the eight stamps.

The stamps feature images from the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup Final, the 1970 Five Nations Championship, the 2015 Six Nations, the 1984 Five Nations, the 1998 Women’s Home Nations Championship, the 1994 Five Nations, the 2009 Women’s Six Nations Championship, and the 2003 Rugby World Cup Final.

“The sport of rugby continues to evolve today and is becoming an even more inclusive sport – with almost three million female players around the world,” said David Gold, Royal Mail’s head of external affairs and strategy.

“The culture of the game has changed, both on and off the field, as a result of increased diversity and inclusivity. These stamps are an appropriate way to commemorate Rugby Union’s long and illustrious history.”

The illustrations for the stamp issue were chosen in collaboration with the governing organizations of the four Rugby Union Home Nations.

The whole collection of eight stamps costs £12.40 and comes in a Presentation Pack.

The stamps, as well as a variety of collectible items, are available for pre-order at www.royalmail.com/rugbyunion starting today (October 5), and will go on general sale on October 19.