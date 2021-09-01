This month marks the introduction of a new free television channel that will broadcast nonstop Christmas movies.

In September, a free television station will debut that will broadcast Christmas movies 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Movies are fantastic! GREAT! Movies Classic will be temporarily replaced by Christmas this month till January 4, 2022.

The new pop-up station will debut on Thursday, September 23 and will feature holiday flicks all day, every day.

This holiday season, the channel will be showing all of the beloved Christmas classics, as well as fresh premieres, for free.

GREAT! Movies From the end of September, Christmas will be available on Freeview, Sky, Virgin, and Freesat.

A Christmas Melody, Just In Time For Christmas, Call Me Claus, and Crazy For Christmas are among the channel’s many exclusive premieres.

The channel will also feature themed strands such as “Christmas Presents” and “Christmas Comedy Capers.”

Narrative Entertainment, whose free TV network includes GREAT! movies and GREAT! TV, is behind the pop-up channel.

All of the GREAT! channels are free to watch and showcase the greatest in television and film.

GREAT! Movies Christmas will be available on Freeview channel 51, Sky channel 319, Virgin channel 424, and Freesat channel 303.