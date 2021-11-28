This month in Wirral, a ruthless killer and homophobic attacker was sentenced to life in prison.

After being found guilty of murdering Leasowe mother Helen Joy, a ruthless killer was jailed in November.

As he sold falsehood after lie throughout a murder trial, Kevin Ashton claimed Ms Joy’s awful injuries were self-inflicted.

A man who set up a sex meeting with an 11-year-old, a man who blackmailed underage females into doing sex acts, and another who groped a 15-year-old and sent her filthy texts were all sentenced to prison.

All of these individuals have been sentenced to prison after being found guilty in Liverpool courts during the previous month.

Here’s a rundown of those cases, along with the length of time they’ll be in prison.

After grooming an 11-year-old girl online, Peter Bancroft set up a sex date with her.

The father of five had no idea the child didn’t exist until he was speaking with paedophile hunters Stop UK.

On June 17 of this year, the 65-year-old began speaking with ‘Sally’ on Facebook. He was later discovered to have child sex abuse photographs on his phone.

On July 11, the granddad, of Eccleston Avenue, Bromborough, planned to meet ‘Sally’ in Oldham, only to be met by Stop UK, who subsequently detained him.

Bancroft acknowledged to attempting to have sexual contact with a child and assisting in the commission of a child sex crime.

He also confessed to seven counts of downloading and possessing indecent photos of children, as well as severe pornography.

Bancroft received a sentence of three years and nine months in prison.

Barry Wilkinson was apprehended peddling drugs after a concerned neighbor called the police.

Before telling authorities he “was being compelled to sell narcotics,” the 42-year-old had been arrested twice for drug-related offenses.

On July 27, last year, police were summoned to Wilkinson’s home in St Anne’s Way, Birkenhead, after smelling cannabis.

They discovered big quantities of cannabis worth up to £7,300 that he was smuggling, as well as 21g of heroin valued up to £1,200.

Officers stopped him in Watson Street, Birkenhead, on March 7 and recovered a “graft” phone used to distribute drugs.

He had 42 wraps of crack cocaine and nine wraps of heroin