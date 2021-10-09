This month, drivers in Merseyside should be aware of roadworks and closures.

Because life appears to be returning to normal, the highways are becoming increasingly congested.

The region’s motorways and A roads are still undergoing construction, closures, and major development projects.

Anyone driving through Liverpool city centre would have noticed the roadworks on the Strand and surrounding Lime Street, which are both undergoing renovations.

However, it appears that roadworks and closures are occurring throughout Merseyside.

To help you plan your journey, we’ve put together a list of some of the works and closures that will be taking place on Merseyside’s roads and highways throughout October.

We made every attempt at The Washington Newsday to include all major roadworks and closures on the list, but some may have been overlooked.

Due to massive Lime Street reconstruction between the Adelphi and St George’s Hall, LiverpoolA5038 Lime Street will be closed in both directions.

Skelhorne Street access to Lime Street station is available till October 31.

Queensway Birkenhead Tunnel – – During the night between Birkenhead and Liverpool, the Queensway Birkenhead Tunnel was closed in both directions due to repairs.

Between 9 p.m. on October 11 and 6.30 a.m. on October 12,

Between 9 p.m. on October 12 and 6.30 a.m. on October 13,

Between 9 p.m. on October 13 and 6.30 a.m. on October 14,

Between 9 p.m. on October 14 and 6.30 a.m. on October 15,

B5173 Lodge Lane – – Due to repairs on B5173 Lodge Lane near Asbridge Street, there will be temporary traffic lights in place until October 22.

A5036 Bath Street – Liverpool – The A5036 Bath Street in both directions between William Jessop Way and A5052 King Edward Street ( Liver Building) is permanently closed due to roadworks until February 10, 2022.

A5027 Upton Bypass Northbound is closed until October 10 due to roadworks from B5139 Old Greasby Road to B5192 Saughall Massie Road to create a new pedestrian crossing.

B5148 Whetstone Lane – – Traffic lights will be in place on B5148 Whetstone Lane at Warrington Street until 5.30pm on October 11 due to gas main work.

Due to temporary traffic signals on George Street.