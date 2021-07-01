This month, all coronavirus restrictions are due to change.

After a very trying time for all of us, July will hopefully see the full lifting of lockdown limitations.

Boris Johnson has repeated his view that social contact restrictions would be lifted on July 19 – and that we will be able to resume our lives as they were before Covid.

The original date for ‘Freedom Day’ was set for June 21, but a surge of cases due to the introduction of the Delta variety forced a four-week delay, with the revised date set for just under three weeks.

However, despite an increase in cases across the country, the administration is certain that there will be no such delay this time, and we can look forward to a life free of coronavirus restrictions.

On July 12, the administration is expected to issue a statement confirming whether July 19 would be designated as the new “Freedom Day.”

Here’s a rundown of some of the lockdown rules that will be lifted on July 19, as well as what that implies for us:

Weddings

Due to current limits on weddings, venues must follow social distancing norms. This implies that table service must be provided, singing and dancing are prohibited, and persons above the age of 11 must wear face coverings unless they are exempt.

If the constraints are lifted as expected on July 19, guests will be able to raise a toast to the happy couple’s special day without any of the aforementioned restrictions – and will be free to invite as many friends and family as the venue can accommodate.

Reopening of nightclubs

Nightclubs have been closed since the pandemic began due to their inability to properly operate under social distancing requirements.

If the limitations are lifted completely on July 19, nightclubs should be able to reopen for partygoers to dance the night away – and we should see scenes similar to those seen at some of the pilot events across the city on a more frequent basis.

Vacations in another country

Holidaymakers contemplating a trip overseas are confronted with challenges mandated by their destination’s classification. The summary comes to a close.