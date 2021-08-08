This month, Aldi is bringing back its sold-out £350 spa pool.

Aldi is reintroducing its immensely popular spa pool, which is infamous for selling out quickly every time it is restocked.

Spa pools have become increasingly popular in recent months, with buyers opting to pamper themselves at home.

With the exquisite bubbling pool in your garden, you can now create an at-home spa experience if your budget permits.

The Spa Pool has a number of features, including 135 air jets to soothe and relax, water conditioning and automated heating to keep the water at the optimum temperature, and a lockable insulated cover to keep the water safe and reduce energy expenditures when the spa isn’t in use.

The hot tub also has a 2200w heater for quick and consistent heating, as well as an inbuilt filtration pump that feeds the 120 soothing and relaxing warm air jets.

The immensely popular Spa Pool will be available to order later this month, according to Aldi’s website.

Aldi’s Spa Pool costs £349.99 and will be available to order online starting August 15.

