This month, a paedophile who “wanted to rape mom’s kids” and a violent bully were both sentenced to prison in Wirral.

These are the people who were sentenced to prison in September for offences related to Wirral.

Courts heard how a guy informed an undercover cop masquerading as a’mum’ that he planned to rape her two small children earlier this month.

A paedophile who arranged to meet a 13-year-old girl at McDonalds was among the cases brought before the courts in September.

The court also heard how a “violent cowardly thug” terrorized his ex-girlfriend after breaking into and wrecking her home.

This month, a man was also sentenced for threatening a pizza delivery driver with a knife.

Here are some of the serious Wirral-related cases that went to court in September.

Harvey, Adam

After refusing to pay for his takeaway, Adam Harvey threatened a pizza delivery man with a knife.

The 34-year-old attacked the delivery driver and trapped his hand in the door of his Woodchurch home after being asked for £54.70 for the order.

At around 7 p.m. on Boxing Day 2020, he urged his accomplice James Houghton, 20, to fetch a knife so he could threaten the victim from Greasby Pizza and Grill takeout.

Both of the Big Meadow Road residents admitted to affray and stealing.

Harvey, who has 30 prior convictions for 42 crimes, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Houghton, who had a prior conviction, was sentenced to 14 months in prison with a two-year suspension.

Colin Waring is a writer who lives in the United Kingdom

Colin Waring informed a mother he planned to rape her two eight-year-old daughters.

During disturbing internet talks with a woman named “Jennie,” the father-of-three uploaded a child rape video.

The 30-year-old even gave her a photo of his penis with the words “Ped Dad” scrawled on it, which stands for paedophile father.

However, the pervert was conversing with an undercover cop the entire time, and her daughters were not genuine.

Between April 30 and May 5 of last year, Waring chatted with the officer, who pretended to be Jennie on the chat program Kik Messenger.

On May 4, 2020, a pervert from Eastham’s Thornleigh Avenue emailed her two filthy photographs of youngsters, one of which was the rape video.

Waring admitted to disseminating indecent photographs of children on two counts.

He did, however, deny two counts of willfully causing harm. “The summary has come to an end.”