This month, a knife-wielding woman, a paedophile who tossed popcorn, and a vengeful ex were all spared jail time.

These are the persons who appeared in Merseyside courts earlier this month but were not sentenced to prison right away.

In certain circumstances, judges and magistrates can postpone a prison term for up to two years.

They must follow a set of rules and examine whether there is a realistic chance of rehabilitation, substantial personal mitigation, and whether immediate custody may harm others.

Any of these factors could result in a criminal walking away from court rather than being imprisoned.

A guy who told a PCSO to “f*** off” and “find a genuine job” in front of a primary school was among those spared jail in Merseyside this month.

After receiving a fixed penalty notice for parking on double yellow lines, Marcus Nicholson reversed into the officer twice in front of children and parents.

This month, an ex-girlfriend with a knife who threatened to kill a lady during a police standoff was also spared jail.

As police were forced to break down a door and fire Tasers at Jemma Ryan, she put a knife to her ex’s neck.

Below are some examples of offenders who got away with it in court.

On his 18th birthday, an ASBO yob got stoned and led cops on a chase on his new scooter.

Before getting high and going for a ride, Leon Lowe stated he bought the black Znen 125cc bike with his birthday money.

Officers noticed him running red lights, and he was apprehended at 12 a.m. on July 13, 2020, after being monitored by aircraft.

At around 11.45 p.m., officers observed the 18-year-old driving along Duke Street in Birkenhead, heading towards Park Road North.

Lowe “took off at speed” and was “sticking his feet out and attempting to control the vehicle” when police activated sirens after he went past a red traffic light.

He later admitted to reckless driving, driving without a license or insurance, failing to produce a blood sample, and carrying marijuana.

Lowe, who used to live on Union Street in Tranmere, had six previous convictions for a total of 12 offenses, five of which were drug-related.

Lowe was spared prison because housing was arranged for him, and he was sentenced to six months in prison with an 18-month suspension and a curfew.

