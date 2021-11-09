This month, 500,000 additional people can apply for DWP Universal Credit.

According to one estimate, 600,000 extra people will be eligible for Universal Credit on November 24.

The amendments were announced in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget last month and are set to take effect in two weeks.

Because the benefit will be more generous for those who work, it is projected that between 500,000 and 600,000 working persons on low incomes will be entitled to claim, who are currently unable to do so.

According to The Mirror, seven million people would be eligible for Universal Credit once it is completely implemented, including 43 percent of all households with children and 84 percent of all single parents.

However, many of those half-million additional families will have dropped out of the UC system just a few weeks ago, when a £20-per-week UC increase was scrapped across the board.

The budget changes are insufficient to compensate for a £20-per-week reduction in benefits for the great majority of applicants.

More than three million people who do not work or are unable to work will not benefit from the Budget’s advances.

In a Tory retreat, the taper rate – the amount UC claimants lose for every £1 they earn from work – was slashed from 63p to 55p in last month’s Budget.

The work allowance, which some claimants can earn before the taper begins, will also be increased by £42 per month.

Ministers had previously stated that the £2 billion-a-year adjustments will be implemented by December 1. “The latest information I have is that we want to try to put it in from November 24,” Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey told MPs on Monday. Because the modifications gradually reduce Universal Credit for workers, analysts believe that low-wage families who were previously just above the poverty line will be able to file a claim.

According to the IFS, a single parent householder with one child earning just over £20,000 a year is expected to be eligible for just over £1,000 in UC each year, compared to zero now.

