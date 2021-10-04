This month, 25 Primark Home stores will open.

Primark has announced that its popular homeware range will be expanded to 25 outlets.

Thanks to its extensive choice of on-trend clothes, accessories, and children’s items, as well as its ever-popular homeware brand, the high street behemoth has gathered an army of devoted followers.

The low-cost retailer differentiates from its competitors in that it does not have an online store where customers can buy their favorite items, necessitating a journey to one of its stores to receive the latest Primark product releases.

According to MEN, the shop has announced the extension of its Primark Home brand, which will launch in 25 of its stores.

Statement chairs, sideboards, shelving units, and side tables, as well as mirrors, rugs, wall art, lamps, and shades, will all be part of the new collection.

The collection, according to the site, “offers the newest interior design trends at budget-friendly prices.”

“There has been excellent growth within our home and leisure category over the past 18 months as people have spent more time in their homes,” said trading director Paul Baldwin of Primark Home’s expansion.

“Of course, we wanted to stay up with this expanding client demand and expand our portfolio to include compact furniture and a few more additional categories,” says the company.

“Delivering longer ranges in newly designed areas within selected shops will help establish Primark as a rising destination not only for outstanding home and lifestyle items at incredible values, but also for larger statement and practical pieces to complete a room,” he continued.

From October, the new product range will be available in 25 Primark stores.

The following are the locations of Primark homeware stores:

Merryhill Hanley Cardiff Manchester Market Street is a main thoroughfare in the Leeds Trinity Newcastle Coventry Bristol Bromley Aberdeen London OSE Hull Birmingham Kingston Milton Keynes is a British economist who was born in the York Cross of the Monks Glasgow Hammersmith Lakeside Meadowhall Reading Westfield Braehead Banbury Doncaster

Here’s where you can find a Primark near you.