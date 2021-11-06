This isn’t the last we’ll see of Corey Brent, according to the Coronation Street actor.

Fans of Corrie have finally seen the last of serial killer Corey Brent – at least for the time being.

This implies that actor Maximus Evans’ time on the cobblestones has come to an end.

Amy Barlow introduced the 22-year-old to Asha Alahan when he initially came in Weatherfield in 2019.

Asha stripped during an online video call in an attempt to impress him, which he videotaped and later uploaded online by Kelly Neelan.

The Manchester Evening News claims that nothing enraged viewers more than when Corey viciously murdered Seb Franklin after abusing him and his fiancée Nina Lucas over the way she looked.

Corey was apprehended and prosecuted six months later.

After being hijacked by Gary Windass, his effort to depart the nation with his father, Stefan, ended in disaster.

Despite his refusal to confess, the new evidence was overwhelming in his favor, and the Crown Prosecution Service consented to prosecute him with murder.

After the program aired, Max posted his own modest goodbye note on Twitter, which hinted at Corey’s possible comeback.

“And just like that…he was gone,” the actor wrote.

“Thank you everybody for coming along for the voyage; it’s been a lot of fun.” For the time being, #corrie @itvcorrie.” His co-stars hurried to express their heartfelt condolences.

“I’m going to miss you,” Sally Carman, who plays Abi, said. What an outstanding job you did.” Tony Maudsley, who plays George Shuttleworth, said, “Bravo Max!! What a fantastic job you’ve done! I hope you’re having a fantastic time in London. I’m excited to see what you come up with next!!” “What a blooming triumph, Max!” wrote Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Battersby. After only a few episodes, the villain has developed into a fascinating and complicated character. “Excellent work.” “Max, what a ride you’ve had!” exclaimed Vicky Myers, who plays DC Swain and had the pleasure of charging Corey. It’s been a delight and a joy! “Thank you very much.” On ITV, Coronation Street airs at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.