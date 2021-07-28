This is why the Shark vacuum is a pet hair removal dream.

When we bought our dog, I knew there might be some moulting, but I had no clue how much.

And when Milo, our lockdown Labrador puppy, finally arrived in January, it was clear that our old vacuum wasn’t up to the task.

We were tired of defuzzing the kids’ uniforms with lint rollers and Sellotape after one lazy morning on the couch before school, so we decided to try something fresh.

That’s when we learned about the Shark Anti-Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Pet Hair Removal – don’t you think the name sounds fancy?

To be honest, you have to be a certain age to be enthused about a new vacuum cleaner, but at almost 43, I’m unfortunately there.

My husband, on the other hand, is at a whole other level at 46.

Hoovering is no longer considered a woman’s chore, at least in my house. And, after hearing about the Shark vacuums on a Labrador Facebook group we’d joined – I told you we’re old – he was even more eager to get his hands on one than I was.

With such lofty goals, couldn’t we be on the verge of collapsing? Nothing in the world could possibly stop him from moaning about my and my daughter’s “bloody hair” becoming tangled in the “bloody brushes.”

I wouldn’t say we were disappointed; in fact, I’d say it exceeded our expectations.

It was humiliating how much hair it was able to remove off the carpet and sofa in only one attempt. This bad boy’s suction is second to none. You can reduce it to a bare minimum, but who would want to?

I’m not sure how it prevents hair from being tangled in the bristles – something about a self-cleaning system – and frankly, I don’t care – but it works.

There were no hairs left on the couch, or anywhere else for that matter, thanks to the Pet Power Brush attachment.

The vacuum glides effortlessly between carpet and hard floor without the need to adjust any settings, but you may do so if necessary to make the brushes go faster over carpet and take up more dirt beneath the surface.

It isn’t the lightest hoover on the market, but it does the job. “The summary has come to an end.”