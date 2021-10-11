This Is Why Columbus Day Is So Divisive.

As more Americans move away from honouring Christopher Columbus and toward the day’s alternative observance, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Columbus Day has become an increasingly political day in the United States.

Columbus Day, observed on the second Monday in October, commemorates the Catholic Italian explorer Christopher Columbus’ discovery of the Americas in 1492. Many non-essential government offices close for the day on the day of observance.

According to Interexchange, Columbus Day also symbolizes the marginalization and discrimination of Native Americans who already lived there, as entire communities were either enslaved or wiped out by disease so Columbus could obtain the gold and riches he sought when he embarked on his original journey.

Since the 1980s, activists have been lobbying for the holiday to be changed and renamed, citing the fact that Columbus’ voyage to America was so destructive to the Indians. The activists believe that the celebration glorifies a tyrant who tortured and wiped out entire Native American populations as well as the discovery of a region that was already inhabited.

“Columbus Day is more than a festival; it marks the terrible history of colonization in the Western hemisphere,” said Leo Killsback, an American Indian Studies professor at Arizona State University.

Because governments have the ability to decide whether or not to acknowledge a holiday, the anti-Columbus Day campaign has prompted many states to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead. That day, according to History.com, honors Native Americans and their contributions to American history.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is currently observed in several states as a replacement for Columbus Day or in addition to the original commemoration. Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin are among the states that do so.

Furthermore, South Dakota recognizes the day as Native Americans’ Day, and Hawaii recognizes it as Discoverers’ Day.

In 2019, Washington, D.C. voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, according to CNN.