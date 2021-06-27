This is why a fighter from World War II flew over the city today.

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the Cunard’s Lancastria, which claimed thousands of lives, a Hurricane fighter plane flew above the Three Graces.

On June 14, 1940, the Lancastria, a pre-World War II cruise liner, set sail from Liverpool towards the Loire.

A lone German bomber sank her three days later when she was evacuating line-of-communication personnel, RAF ground crew, embassy employees, and civilian evacuees.

Families of those who died met at the Pier Head Memorial today (Sunday) for a brief service given by Rector Crispin Pailing.

To commemorate the occasion, an RAF Hurricane fighter conducted several passes over the shoreline.

The death toll has never been officially established, despite the fact that there were 2,447 survivors. However, the death toll is estimated to be between 2,500 and 6,000 people, making it the greatest for British forces in any single combat during the war.

Winston Churchill’s wartime government kept the incident a secret, and an official report on it will be kept secret until 2040 under the Official Secrets Act.

Jack Stamper, who began his career at sea working with the carpenter from the ill-fated liner, has kept the legacy of HMT Lancastria alive in Liverpool.

In 2013, he spearheaded the erection of a plaque commemorating the Lancastria atop the Pier Head.