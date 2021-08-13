This is what occurred when I attempted to prepare the “easiest cocktail.”

Do you know what a Gimlet is?

It’s the simplest cocktail to mix, and I should know because I worked as a bartender during my undergraduate years.

It’s made with gin and has a strong lime flavor, but just two ingredients are required.

This drink, which is great for individuals who want something sour and gin heavy, is made with gin and lime cordial (or, if you’re feeling fancy, sugar syrup and freshly squeezed lime juice).

To find the greatest quick burrito, I tested Taco Bell, Barburrito, and Tortilla.

I wanted to try a Gimlet, but I didn’t have any lime cordial on hand, so I went looking for some.

The bartenders at Moloko in Liverpool were really helpful and taught me how to create the very basic cocktail.

It’s created with four parts gin to one part lime cordial (Roses if you want to be traditional), and it was mixed with ice and strained into a coupe glass for me – which always feels a little fancy, don’t they?

We used Whitley Neill Brazilian Lime Gin in our Gimlet; this limited edition bottle is presently the number one best selling gin on Amazon, and you can purchase it here.

We used 100ml gin, 25ml lime juice, and roughly 12.5ml gomme – also known as sugar syrup – in Moloko, which was a lot of booze, so I’d recommend creating your own half the amount.

When drinking at home, it’s critical to remember to drink sensibly and only once you’ve reached the legal drinking age.

It’s pretty tart, and given how smooth the gin is, I believe you could get away with drinking it straight.

The Brazilian Lime Gin is light, with the lime flavor somewhat overpowering the traditional botanical flavor.

If you like lime-based cocktails, I believe this is the one for you.

The Whitley Neill Limited Edition Brazilian Lime Gin is available through The Bottle Club or on Amazon.