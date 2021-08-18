This is what I thought after attending a Lush pamper party at the world’s largest Lush store.

Bath bombs are simply the tip of the iceberg for Lush, a brand that many of us are familiar with and enjoy.

For a long time, I’ve been a fan of their face masks (as well as a number of their other products, if you’ve been following my reviews).

So when the opportunity to attend a lavish party at the world’s largest Lush (in Liverpool) presented itself, I leaped at it.

I had no idea what to expect coming into the event, but with my friends Emily, Malikah, and Helen by my side, we set out to experience a ‘Lush Party.’

We were greeted at the door and directed to the bar to get beverages. Malikah and I chose a pot of mint tea (which was amazing), while Emily had an espresso and Helen ordered an oat latte with syrup.

I felt the variety of alternatives available was extremely impressive, especially because drinks aren’t the main focus. It enhanced the overall experience.

We were then led to the party area, where we were given hair scarves to keep our hair out of our faces and Ultraplant – a vegan equivalent to Ultrabland that I found much simpler to put across my face.

We used Lush toner sprays after cleansing our faces and wiping away the excess with organic cotton pads. I found them to be quite pleasant.

You may spray directly onto your face or onto an organic cotton pad, and I discovered that it gave my complexion a much-needed boost of moisture.

Following that, we were given five different face masks to try on and urged to try them on different sections of our faces.

I was intrigued by this because it had never occurred to me to use two or more different masks at the same time, owing to the fact that they are often more expensive.

I used Prince of Darkness on my T-zone and found that it did indeed remove pollutants; nevertheless, spots began to appear in that area, which is to be expected.

It was difficult to wash it off because I applied it a little too thickly, but with the. “The summary has come to an end.”