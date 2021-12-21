This is the latest state to call on the National Guard to assist hospitals in dealing with COVID-19.

Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts called up 500 members of the state’s National Guard on Tuesday to help staff hospitals in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Up to 300 guard members are being trained to provide “nonclinical support” at the state’s 55 acute care hospitals and 12 ambulance providers, according to officials. They’ll be deployed on December 27th, with more troops on the way.

Baker, who is not seeking re-election in 2022, said the decision was required to deal with what is predicted to be a difficult winter due to the emerging Omicron variety and colder weather that will keep residents inside.

“The next few weeks will undoubtedly be extremely tough for our health-care community,” Baker stated at a press conference.

Members of the National Guard stationed at the state’s hospitals will assist in five areas: non-emergency transportation between health care facilities; observation of patients at risk of harming themselves; moving patients within hospitals; delivering meals to patients; and assisting in the maintenance of a safe and secure workplace.

The coming of winter and the appearance of the Omicron variety have stoked fears that hospitals will be flooded with patients across the Northeast, and states are bracing for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

By activating the state’s National Guard, Massachusetts joins three other bordering states in doing so. The National Guard has been activated in New York, Maine, and New Hampshire to aid with the staffing of hospitals in their respective states.