This is the 11th inmate to die at Rikers Island this year for violating his parole.

According to the Associated Press, an inmate at New York City’s Rikers Island prison complex who was serving time for a parole violation died on Sunday, making him the 11th person to die at the facility this year.

The 42-year-old convict, identified as Karim Isaabdul, died in an infirmary just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Department of Correction (DOC). According to his surviving partner, he was recognized as Isaabdul Karim by the Legal Aid Society, who represented him.

Although Isaabdul’s death appeared to be natural, DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi stated that “there is nothing natural about what is happening in our correctional system right now.”

According to DOC officials, Isaabdul was sent to the infirmary after reporting that he was not feeling well. He was given CPR, but he died shortly after.

The cause of death for the inmate will be determined by the city medical examiner’s office. The death, according to Schiraldi, “appears to be natural.”

The death occurred just days after Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced measures to improve conditions at Rikers Island, where long-standing issues have deteriorated as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

If a jail guard is absent for more than a day, De Blasio’s proposed measures include asking them to obtain a doctor’s letter. On Friday, Hochul signed a bill that effectively ends the practice of incarcerating people for minor parole infractions.

Schiraldi said he was “heartbroken” that “again another human being entrusted to our care” had died.

According to the DOC, Isaabdul had been detained since August 18 and was being held on a state warrant for parole violation.

He was detained on a narcotics charge, a violation of his parole after serving time for a previous drug conviction, according to department records.

Isaabdul was not on a list of people who will be transported out of Rikers under the new state statute, according to De Blasio.

“However, we are looking into everything connected to that tragedy,” the mayor stated. “It’s a nightmare. We want to know what happened and why it happened here.”

According to a news release from the Legal Aid Society, he is being held "solely on the basis of non-criminal, technical infractions of parole"—marijuana use and failure.