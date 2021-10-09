‘This Is Something He Does All The Time,’ says a New York man who eludes police by spending two days in a tree.

Officers from the New York City Police Department were chasing down a suspect when they crashed into a tree. Literally.

On Wednesday, police in Queens were dispatched to a residence on 145th Avenue in Brookville in response to an allegation that a 44-year-old man was threatening the caller, who ABC 7 described as his mother. When the cops arrived, the man dashed for the roof to get away.

The suspect made a frantic leap to a nearby tree while being pursued by police and has refused to climb down. Officers did not pursue the suspect because they were concerned that he would injure himself after threatening to leap from it, according to Fox 5.

Two days later, the suspect is still up the tree, showing no signs of wanting to come down.

After climbing up from the roof of a Queens home, a man is refusing to come down from a tree. The man has now climbed into a nearby tree and spent the night there. https://t.co/vTudoM9Ke1 pic.twitter.com/hHOO6oGc3J https://t.co/vTudoM9Ke1 Dr. Reba Perry, NYPD Chaplain, told ABC 7 that this is something he does all the time. “He climbs up the tree. It’s nothing out of the ordinary for him to be up in the tree. He is a Haitian. They are able to scale trees.” The suspect’s identity has not been revealed, but he has been described as a man with a criminal record and an active warrant for assaulting a 50-year-old woman in a car with him on Sept. 30. He has yelled at police negotiators that he does not want to return to prison, saying that he was abused during his previous three-year stay behind bars.

According to police, the individual appeared to be attempting to bargain for his freedom in exchange for climbing down. According to the New York Post, when the man comes down from the tree, he will be arrested on the assault warrant.

The man has come down from the tree five times, according to Dr. Perry, the NYPD chaplain, but he hasn’t eaten in over a day. The current scenario is “unstable,” they cautioned.

The NYPD sent out negotiators in an attempt to persuade the man to come down safely and clear the street to make room for him, but they were unsuccessful. They've subsequently moved on to someone else.