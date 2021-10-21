This Is How Often You Can Expect To Contract COVID If You Are Unvaccinated, According To A Study

A recent study from Yale School of Public Health looked at how likely it is for someone who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to develop the virus.

According to The Hill, the study, which was published in The Lancet Microbe on Oct. 1, revealed that unvaccinated people can re-infect with the virus every 16 to 17 months.

“The overall goal of the study was to provide an answer to a question that would be impossible to answer empirically at this point in the pandemic, which is how long after you’ve been infected by SARS-CoV-2 can you expect to possess immunity against the virus before you become vulnerable to reinfection,” said Hayley Hassler, a co-author of the study.

Using a model in which everyone has either been vaccinated against the virus or has been infected with COVID-19, the researchers discovered that the coronavirus has a limited period of natural immunity.

“Our results are based on average times of losing immunity across numerous infected individuals,” Hassler told the Yale Daily News. Depending on immunological state, cross-immunity, age, and a variety of other circumstances, any of those people may have longer or shorter periods of immunity.” The study demonstrates that spontaneous immunity is not long-term and is not a substitute for vaccination, according to Sudhir Kumar, a co-author of the study and a biology professor at Temple University.

“We need to be extremely mindful of the reality that this disease is likely to be circulating for a long time,” he added, “and that we don’t have this long-term immunity that many people appear to be looking for to shield them against sickness.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 57.1 percent of the US population is completely vaccinated against COVID-19, with 66.1 percent receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

Kumar told the Yale Daily News that a follow-up paper on the persistence of vaccine immunity against breakthrough infections is in the works.