‘This Is Genius,’ says the internet about vegan bacon made out of bread.

TikTok has become a go-to place for all kinds of culinary hacks and recipes, including those that are a little out of the box, like this vegan “bacon” fashioned out of bread.

On July 24, Rj the Magician released his recipe for the unusual mixture, which has since received over 300,000 views.

The outcome is an amazingly realistic-looking bacon substitute made from a base of bread and a list of seasonings.

Rj noted in his blog post that he came up with the concept of utilizing bread because “It becomes spongy and compact. It’s absorbent, so it’ll soak up everything you put in it, and it’s designed to crisp up.” He assured viewers, “I tried it and it works,” before demonstrating how they can make it themselves.

@rjthemagican

It’s actually better than a lot of bacon I’ve tasted, and it’s only one slice of bread. When this goes viral, keep in mind that I began it. #breakin #vegan Type Beat: Ariana Grande / Doja Cat / Megan Thee Stallion (969753) – RYOTA KATOFirst, Rj flattened the bread with a rolling pin, but noted that hands may also be used, before cutting it into bacon-sized strips.

The bread was then flavored with a range of sauces and seasonings, including 14 cup maple syrup, 14 cup soy sauce, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 12 teaspoon smoky paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, a touch of MSG, and nutritional yeast. In the video, JR also demonstrated liquid smoke and Tabasco chipotle sauce, but did not provide measurements in the comments. He did, however, suggest that you experiment with different ratios to find your personal favorite flavor.

“Let that set for about a minute,” he said after dipping the bread into the concoction. He then fried the bread in a pan with olive oil and vegan butter on a low heat, flipping frequently. He urged, “Flip a lot.”

“Take it out and set the hot bacon on some forks,” he added, placing the bread over lined up forks to make dents.

The recipe was described by Rj as “nearly candied bacon” and the “greatest thing [he’s] ever created.”

As is the case with most meat substitutes. This is a condensed version of the information.