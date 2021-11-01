‘This is a critical year in the fight against climate change,’ stated Lidl’s major reforms.

We are all affected by climate change and the need for sustainability. Which is why Lidl is rising to the occasion, because it thinks that good value does not have to come at the expense of the environment or suppliers.

With a focus on “changes for the better,” Lidl is dedicated to providing high-quality, long-lasting food. It means Lidl customers can buy with confidence, knowing they’re getting the best value for money without spending a fortune.

SUSTAINABLE

Lidl is making a difference for farmers, people, and the environment. Lidl became the first UK store to certify 100% of its soy (used for animal feed) supply chain as sustainable in 2018, as part of efforts to combat global deforestation.

Its efforts, however, do not end there. To aid in the decarbonisation of the UK power sector, Lidl has pledged to purchase all of its electricity from renewable sources. It has focused its efficiency efforts across its stores and warehouses on refrigeration and lighting, with over 90% of store lighting employing efficient LED technology.

Meanwhile, Lidl has implemented rapid electric vehicle charging connections in more than 150 of its locations, with ambitions to expand to 300 by 2022. Solar panels are also being installed on all new stores, when practical.

Lidl is on track to meet its target of becoming a carbon-neutral company by 2022, while also delivering considerable supply-chain reductions, thanks to its environmental focus.

“This is a vital year in the fight against climate change, and we recognize our obligation to decrease our carbon effect,” says Mark Newbold, corporate social responsibility manager at Lidl GB. The food we offer has the greatest impact on us, and we’re committed to working closely with our suppliers to help them take the necessary steps.

“Efficiency is something we aim for in every aspect of our organization.” We’re always looking for new methods to reduce emissions, whether it’s by adding additional solar panels to create renewable energy for our stores or by making it easier for our customers to access our stores more sustainably by providing electric car charging stations.” Learn more about how Lidl is evolving for the better.