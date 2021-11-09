‘This Is a Criminal Matter,’ Garland said of the Bannon contempt referral.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has remained tight-lipped regarding the contempt charge filed against former White House adviser Steve Bannon.

The US House of Representatives approved a criminal contempt referral against Bannon for his reluctance to respond to a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the violence at the US Capitol on January 6. The case was subsequently referred to the Justice Department, which has yet to take anything.

When reporters questioned Garland on the subject on Monday, he remained evasive, maintaining that the investigation is still underway. According to CBS News’ Nicole Sganga, Garland stated, “This is a criminal matter.” “We examine these in the same manner we evaluate facts in the law, by applying prosecution principles.” CNN’s Zachary Cohen asked Garland on if there had been any new developments in the Bannon case, to which he received a harsh reaction.

“No,” Garland stated emphatically. He also stated that he would not comment on a criminal inquiry that is currently underway.

The motion to charge Bannon with criminal contempt was approved by a vote of 229 to 202. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Peter Meijer of Michigan, Fred Upton of Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and John Katko of New York were among the nine House Republicans who voted in favor of it. In addition, Kinzinger and Cheney are the only two Republicans on the House Select Committee.

Kinzinger said of the vote, “Mr. Bannon’s deliberate disdain for the select committee subpoena indicates his absolute contempt for the American people’s right to know how the attacks on January 6 came about.” “No one is above the law, and we need to hear from him,” says the narrator. Prior to the vote, Vice President Joe Biden added his two cents to the debate. He told CNN that he supports holding anyone who ignores subpoenas accountable, and that he hoped the Justice Department would assist him in doing so.

“I hope the committee pursues them and holds them accountable,” Biden expressed his hope.

“The Department of Justice will do what it usually does in such cases,” Garland told the House Judiciary Committee on October 21. This is a condensed version of the information.