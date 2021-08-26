This Instagram hack demonstrates how to make a McDonald’s milkshake in under a minute.

People may get around McDonald’s dearth of milkshakes by manufacturing their own at home, according to an online hack.

Due to supply chain challenges, the fast food behemoth is temporarily unable to serve the popular drink.

It has been reported that a scarcity of lorry drivers is causing an impact as a result of post-Brexit EU immigration laws and Covid-19 restrictions that are still in place.

For those who can’t get enough of the drink, @cakeontherun shared a one-minute recipe for making a McDonald’s vanilla milkshake at home.

Although you will need a blender to complete the task, there are only four ingredients.

The video above provides a helpful demonstration, with easy-to-follow directions underneath.

Recipe for a ‘McDonald’s vanilla milkshake’ (serves 1): 6 tbsp ice cream (vanilla) Any milk, 150 mL ice cubes (about 3-4 cubes) 1 teaspoon vanilla extract In a blender, combine all of the ingredients and whirl for a few seconds, or until smooth and creamy.

Pour the drink into a glass and enjoy it.

If possible, use a high-quality ice cream, such as one made with Madagascan vanilla.

If you don’t like vanilla, try experimenting with other flavors of ice cream.

If you use soya ice cream and a dairy-free milk like almond or coconut, you can make it vegan.

Simply increase the portion sizes per person if you’re feeding a large group.

It’s better to enjoy it right away, like with any fresh milkshakes.

According to Mirror Online, EU restrictions have limited the number of drivers accessible, with some being required to obey self-isolating standards while Covid continues to dominate in the UK.

The fast-food business is reportedly doing everything it can to rectify the situation and restore the immensely popular Maccies milkshake to a handful of its locations.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman stated in a statement that the company was “working hard to reinstate these items to the menu.”