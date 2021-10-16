This Halloween Window Decor Looks Great Online and Is Simple to Make.

With Halloween just a few weeks away, now is the time to start thinking about how to decorate your home in a frightening manner, and luckily, one TikTok user has provided an impressive idea that is simple to implement.

@skydaddyzzz, a TikTok user, constructed a movie-like window front for his Halloween decor, complete with a moving ghost animation and sound. It may appear lavish, yet it is more than possible with very little work.

Since releasing his video on August 25 in which he revealed the window, the TikToker has received over 12 million views “For Halloween, I put this in my window. It looks fantastic at night!” His window was lit up with the animation of a ghost around her with a lamp and sculpture head. Before the animation swings back around, the ghostly figure fades out of view.

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

The digital decor, which resembled something from a Disney World experience, drew requests for instructions on how to replicate it, which the TikTok user gladly provided.

A projector “with at least 4,000 lumens,” a streaming device such as a laptop, and a frosted shower curtain are all that’s required. Instead of using a standard curtain or blind, the TikTok user draped the shower curtain across the window.

He explained, “You should be able to see through it, or the effect won’t come out right.”

The TikToker suggested purchasing projections from a site like atmosfx.com, but YouTube also provides a few, but navigating through commercials might be laborious.

The overall result is dramatic and frightening, making it ideal for Halloween.

“Halloween gaming has progressed to the next level,” one viewer said.

Others quipped that the decor was “too far,” adding that if they saw it, they’d “leave the city.” “I’d cry if I walked past that,” said another.

This year, TikTok is going all out for Halloween, with décor fads sweeping the app.

According to The Washington Newsday, carving a pumpkin with a power washer became the latest festive trick only last week.

Nick, a TikTok user, was the first to do it. This is a condensed version of the information.