This Halloween, give your dog one of these five adorable and terrifying outfits.

There’s nothing more fun than selecting out the right Halloween attire for your dog for many pet lovers.

And, as more people create Instagram and TikTok accounts for their pets, it’s more crucial than ever that they look their best on October 31.

What, on the other hand, are the most popular clothes for pets who want to appear too cute to be spooked? And, when it comes to their costume, will you follow the crowd or think outside the box? Searches for Squid Games are on the rise, according to Google trends. Halloween outfits, as well as the terms “Halloween costume ideas 2021” and “couples’ Halloween costumes 2021,” have climbed by more than 5000 percent, so it’s likely that individuals will want to match their canine companions and wear a red jumpsuit or green tracksuit.

Based on Google searches, Money.co.uk has discovered the most popular Halloween costumes for pets in 2021.

With approximately 23,000 searches, spiders came out on top as folks intended to turn their puppies into eight-legged arachnids. Prices for these costumes have already begun to surge on Amazon, with this genetic spider costume jumping by 23% in the last 90 days.

The pumpkin that isn’t as terrifying comes in second. It’s easy to see why this seasonal costume is so popular in the UK, with over 17,000 searches.

Star Wars is a popular series, and dog owners are planning to dress their canines up as Yoda, according to searches that have totaled 13,160 since January.

Costumes based on ‘baby Yoda’ have been incredibly popular since the premiere of The Mandalorian in 2019. In reality, the price of the official Star Wars infant Yoda costume has increased by 109 percent in the last 90 days, from £22.04 to £46.11. (correct at time of writing).

With 10,300 searches, pet costumes of the scary Chucky from the Child’s Play flicks came in fourth place. Dinosaur costumes were also popular, with 10,110 people attempting to transform their dog into a Jurassic Park creature.

