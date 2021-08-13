This Ginger Margarita with Tequila will brighten up your summer afternoon.

Summer is the season for long afternoon naps on the couch and light cocktails. Drinking a few beers is a terrific way to beat the heat or to feel a little more daring.

Every cocktail connoisseur has a favorite recipe that they use on special occasions. It’s always great to try a new drink, especially one that’s indulgent and provides joy to a gathering. We have a recommendation for you: the highly hot and peppery ginger margarita.

While drinking a lot of cocktails might add up to a lot of calories, these margarita beverages are both low in calories and simple to make.

Here’s how to make a simple alcoholic cocktail: (Photo credit: FoodNetwork.com)

Ingredients:

Procedure:

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar and water and heat to a light simmer, waiting for the sugar to dissolve. Steep for 30 minutes to allow the ginger root to unleash its flavor. Blend the remaining ginger with the maple syrup to make a purée. Strain the pulp and store it in a jar or bottle with a gentle closure. It will last for days in the refrigerator. Pour some bar sugar onto a dish and mix it together with some grated nutmeg. In a cocktail shaker, combine the tequila, lime juice, 5 ounces ginger-maple syrup, and ice. Shake well. Now, use the lime wedge to garnish the rim of the serving glass, then dip it in the sugar/nutmeg combination, ice, and finally the contents of the shaker. Before serving, grate some nutmeg on top of the drink.