This Friday, Starbucks is giving away free coffee; here’s how to obtain one.

Starbucks is synonymous with coffee, and it is how many of us begin our days.

Starbucks is commemorating 50 years of coffee on Friday, also known as International Coffee Day.

To commemorate their Golden Anniversary, anyone who brings a reusable cup in on Friday, October 1 will receive a free Tall Filter Coffee (yep, it is the small size).

This deal is valid at all Starbucks locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland if you think about the environment.

You will need to use a cup that can be reused rather than the single-use cups that many of us are accustomed to.

There’s usually an excellent selection of cups in store, but there are other options if you don’t want one with the Starbucks logo.

To claim your free cup of Starbucks Autumn Blend, all you have to do is hand up a clean, reusable cup at the register.

There are several travel mugs available on Amazon, and some of them are Climate Pledge Friendly.

The “PleasureToGo” 720°DGREE Travel Mug comes in six distinct colors and can hold up to 450ml of coffee.

The LARS NYSM Thermo Coffee Mug-to-Go is also available, with the larger side being slightly larger than a Starbucks Tall.

It’s available in a variety of beautiful colors.

Your cup will arrive in time to take advantage of the free coffee offer if you purchase quickly enough.