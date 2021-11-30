This fresh new pop musical is coming to the Playhouse this Christmas, so don’t miss it.

The Playhouse Theatre is presenting Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, a high-octane new pop musical, this Christmas season.

The production is expected to be a smash with audiences, starring an all-female ensemble and written by famous dramatist Chris Bush and number one hit composer Miranda Cooper – who has written songs for Girls Aloud, the Sugababes, and Kylie Minogue.

It is produced by the same person that brought you the international success musical Six, and it adds a lot of energy and power to the stage.

Miranda Decilveo, who has written for Miley Cyrus and Beth Ditto, composed the soundtrack, which was directed by Amy Hodge.

With its powerful melodies, vibrant and joyous performances, the musical is destined to be a tremendous smash and is the perfect theatre play to experience this Christmas. It’s perfect for people who are willing to move and be moved.

The plot is based on Kate Pankhurst, a descendant of Emmeline Pankhurst, who wrote an award-winning picture book, and it was constructed by an all-female crew, from directors to cast members.

The plot follows the heroine, a little girl named Jade, as she embarks on a new adventure while on a field trip to a local museum with her class. She comes across the Gallery of Greatness, an exhibition that isn’t quite ready for the public yet. She meets original and remarkable wonder women along the way, like Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, and Emmeline Pankhurst, to mention a few! Audiences will hear the engaging stories of some of history’s strongest moms, sisters, and daughters, from explorers to artists, scientists to secret spies; all independent icons who truly changed the world.

Renee Lamb, who played Catherine of Aragon in the original cast of SIX (playing Amelia Earhart, Rosa Parks, and Mary Seacole), Christina Modestou (playing Gertrude, Jane Austen, Mary Anning, and Anne Frank), Jade Kennedy (playing Sacegawea, Fridge Kahlo, and Marie Curie), and Frances Mayli McCann (playing Sacegawea, Fridge Kahlo, and Marie Curie) (playing Emmeline Pankhurst, Agent Fifi and Miss Johnson).

Fayth Ifil, Kayleen, will play Jade, the heroine of the story.