This fancy Christmas hamper will set you back about £1,000 if you want it.

Hampers are a popular Christmas gift, but how much is too much?

A variety of stores specialize in festive hampers that make excellent gifts for your loved ones and can be purchased on a budget.

However, one hamper has recently been available at Cartwright and Butler that is both luxurious and affordable.

If you want to spend a lot of money on a hamper, Cartwright and Butler, a premium hamper company, will set you back about £1,000 for one.

They’ve released a new hamper called The Festive Showstopper Collection, which contains £1,000 worth of goodies in time for the holidays.

The Festive Showstopper Collection, which costs £955, includes 78 different food and drink products ranging from beers and wines to teas and jams, fudge, and cheeses.

To say the least, it’s a show-stopper.

The products in the showstopper hamper also come in a wooden case, which is new for 2021 and available to buy now just in time for Christmas.

The hamper’s full contents are as follows:

Dark Chocolate & Lemon Whirlpools in Vienna Earl Grey Tea Bags (Whole Leaf) York Blend Café Coffee Salted Caramel Drinking Chocolate Almonds in Milk with Sea Salt Chocolate Jar of fruit jellies Fudge with Rum and Raisins Selection of miniature chocolates Comb of honey Loaf Cake with Apricots and Figs in a Loaf Tin Preserved Apricots Curd of Lemon Preserved Strawberry Traversa Family 75cl Chardonay white wine (Uruguay) Rounds of Demerara Shortbread Biscuits with Ultra Thick Milk Chocolate Salted Caramel Crunch Butterscotch Green Tea & Jasmine Loose Leaf Tea Crumbled Cranberries Salted Chocolate Thins in a Treasure Chest Tin Fruits of the Forest Gin (70cl) by Finders Biscuits with Milk Chocolate Chunks Parlour Gin with Darjeeling Infusion Finders Spiced Rum with Coffee and Chocolate 70cl Finders Sherbet 70cl Lemon Vodka White Wine Cielo Del Sur Sauvignon Blanc 75cl Red Wine Cielo Del Sur Merlot 75cl 75cl Extra Dry Prosecco Prosecco Prosecco Prosecco Prosecco Prosecco Prosecco Prosecco Prosec Orange Juice 100 percent 750ml Baron de Beaupré Brut Champagne NV 75cl Centenary of Dalmeny 70cl Scotch Whisky Reserve of Santa Alba 75cl Pinot Noir red wine 500ml Black Sheep Choc & Orange Stout 500ml York Brewery Guzzler 500ml Black Sheep Milk Stout Cheese Platter with Knife from Lytton House (Acacia Wood) Cheddar Biscuits with cheese Crumbled Cheddar Cheese Melts of Roquefort Cheese Bread Thins with Tomatoes and Black Olives Cheddar Straws of Cheddar Flat Bread with Seeded Beetroot Sea salt and black pepper water biscuits Godminster Organic Vintage Cheddar 200g 200g Godminster Black Truffle Vintage Organic Cheddar Godminster Black Truffle Vintage Organic Cheddar Godminster Black Truffle Vintage Organic Cheddar Godminster Black Truffle Chutney with Caramelized Onions Classic Baked Salted Mixed Nuts Cinnamon. “The summary has come to an end.”