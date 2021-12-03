This December, the city park will hold a trio of community events to “bring back the magic of Christmas.”

This December, Walton Hall Park in Liverpool will host three community activities in an effort to “bring back the magic of Christmas,” according to organizers.

In the run-up to Christmas, the public park will host a Christmas market, a children’s large book hunt, and a see Santa event.

Volunteers from The Friends of Walton Hall Park organized the activities.

The events are “wonderful” for community morale, according to Chrisie Byrne, head of The Friends of Walton Hall Park.

According to Chrisie, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “These activities in the park are something we’re really excited about.

“We wanted to bring back the magic of Christmas for everyone this year after so many people missed out last year due to Covid. Hopefully, these activities will lift everyone’s mood.” The following are the three upcoming events in Walton Hall Park: The huge book hunt at Walton Hall Park will begin at 12 p.m. on Sunday, December 5. Hundreds of free books for kids will be hidden throughout the park. Awesome Liverpool, GMB Union, and Vauxhall Law Centre have all contributed to the event’s success. Jennifer Jones is the author who donated the books.

– On Sunday, December 12th, from 12pm to 4pm, the Walton Christmas Market will be held in Walton Community Garden. Everyone is invited, and there will be plenty of Christmas gifts and presents. There will be numerous stalls, as well as festive food and drink, as well as fun and activities.

– Walton Hall Park Friends The Santa Is Coming to Walton Hall Park event will begin at 12 p.m. on Sunday, December 19. Santa and his elf will be visiting the children throughout the park. He’ll make a to-do list and double-check it.

Chrisie continued, ” “The great book hunt will feature 740 brand new books that will be buried across the park for children to take and wrap.

“Roald Dahl and David Walliams’ books are among the selections. There are other books for girls, football books, and a variety of other subjects. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the organizations that provided us with the funds to purchase the books.

“There will be complimentary hot chocolate at the Christmas market.”

