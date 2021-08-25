This crucial lesson has been given to 84 percent of people in the last year.

According to a new survey*, community spirit, happiness, and helping others are now more important than monetary possessions, and 84 percent of people believe that the last year has taught them the value of life.

According to the findings of The Health Lottery survey, one in every four people has gotten more involved in their local community, with two-thirds conversing with their neighbors, 50% purchasing locally, and one-third donating to food banks and checking on others who are vulnerable.

Local community groups have played an important part in aiding individuals in need, according to two-thirds of those polled, which is why The Health Lottery is devoted to assisting charities in your community. You’ll not only be able to win cash rewards every time you play, but you’ll also be helping to generate funding for initiatives that address loneliness, isolation, and mental health issues.

Swansea Community Farm is regarded by volunteers as a home away from home.

The past year has demonstrated how important these groups are in assisting people in realizing they are not alone. Many local charities have benefited from funds raised through The Health Lottery, from Swansea Community Farm, where volunteers may acquire new skills, to Blackpool’s Sign Hi Say Hi!, which brings deaf children and their parents together for fun and much-needed support.

People are willing to help, according to a recent survey, with 71 percent stating they want to live in a community where members support one another. Despite the fact that charities have struggled throughout the epidemic, the survey finds that eight out of ten people believe it is crucial for money earned through lotteries to go to smaller charities who are often overlooked, which is exactly what The Health Lottery is about.

At Sign Hi Say Hi! in Blackpool, deaf children and their parents gather together for support.

If you agree with 68 percent of those polled, money donated is best spent funding smaller community projects than than larger, well-known charities, you can make a meaningful impact by playing The Health Lottery. So far, a staggering £121 million has been raised. “The summary has come to an end.”