This ‘Clue’ Could Prove Who Killed Gabby Petito, according to Brian Laundrie.

After finding Brian Laundrie, the single person of interest in Gabby Petito’s murder, dead last week, investigators are now seeking for other leads to figure out who killed the 22-year-old.

The killer could have left DNA on Petito when she was forcefully strangled to death, according to Paul Belli, a retired lieutenant of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and head of the International Homicide Investigators Association. However, he cautioned that if the person of interest is someone with whom the victim had contact, DNA analysis may become more challenging.

“DNA from the other would be expected on either of them,” Belli told CNN. “But, you know, if there’s DNA in places where it shouldn’t be, that could be a clue as to what happened.”

“So there are methods to bring you to the point where you’re like, ‘OK, this clearly makes sense, this is the person who committed this murder.'”

Petito died of homicide by physical strangulation or throttling, according to a final autopsy report from Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue, whose body was discovered in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19.

The circumstances surrounding her death are unknown. During their cross-country excursion, Laundrie returned home alone to North Port, Florida in Petito’s vehicle, according to publicly accessible information. Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11, while Laundrie’s family reported him missing on September 13 after going for a trek in nearby Carlton Reserve.

The FBI recognized Laundrie as the single person of interest in Petito’s murder, and authorities initiated a month-long manhunt for him. Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, he had been issued an arrest warrant for illegally using Petito’s card to make a purchase or withdrawal of more than $1,000.

On Oct. 20, the skeletal bones of Laundrie were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. His body was discovered with personal belongings like a backpack and a notebook. According to The Hill, investigators also discovered clothing items that were compatible with what Laundrie was believed to be wearing when he walked off on Sept. 13.

Laundrie’s body was autopsied, but the results were inconclusive. His remains have been transferred to an anthropologist for analysis in order to discover when and how he died.