This Christmas, Walton Hall and Gardens will debut a new after-dark light trail called Luminate.

During the holiday season, the Luminate attraction will be at Walton Hall and Gardens in Warrington for a month.

Visitors will be taken on a beautiful journey along a 1.2-kilometer track lit up with lights. 3D projections, light tunnels, interactive features, and much more will be featured. Visitors will be greeted with a festive hub area where they may purchase drinks and festive street cuisine.

The festival runs from November 24 to Christmas Eve, starting at 4.30 p.m., and visitors are welcome to travel the enchanting trail for as long as they desire.

Other locations for the Luminate event include Victoria Park in Southport and, farther afield, the Queen’s Sandringham Estate and Margam Park in South Wales.

“We are greatly looking forward to bringing this magical event to Warrington and Walton Gardens,” one of the organizers, Daniel Maycock, said. It’s a lovely location, ideal for a magical light show. The event is unique to the area, and we anticipate that most people will have never seen anything like it before – and we can’t wait to open! We are excited to welcome visitors to this exciting event over the holiday season, and we hope it will become a favorite family tradition for years to come.”

“I am happy to welcome Luminate and their winter light path to Walton Hall Gardens,” said Cllr Tony Higgins, Lead Cabinet Member for Leisure and Community. I’m confident that this event will become a family favorite for many years to come, adding to Warrington’s already exceptional festive events program.”

