This Christmas, Santa’s Grotto is back to Dobbies, and tickets are currently on sale.

Christmas is quickly approaching, and Dobbies Garden Centres has planned seasonal activities at its Speke location.

It wouldn’t be Christmas in Dobbies without a visit to the famed Santa’s Grotto. Beginning November 27, youngsters can take a stroll around the outdoor woodland area in search of Santa while seeing festive characters.

After being greeted by Santa, the children will get a special present, and there will be an option to purchase a photograph to commemorate the occasion.

The Quiet Grotto, which will take place on December 10, is a brand-new event for 2021. Dobbies has produced an experience for children with special needs in collaboration with Autism Together, taking into account acoustic and visual components to offer them with a fun holiday experience. Both grottos have tickets starting at £11.99.

Santa’s Breakfast will provide a delicious Dobbies’ breakfast and seasonal games for families with children aged 10 and under, as well as a special visit from Santa, who will bring a gift for each kid. They’ll be available starting December 4 for £13.99 for children and £6.99 for adults.

Dogs haven’t been forgotten; starting December 4, Santa Paws invites you and your four-legged friends to come visit Santa and take the perfect holiday family photo. For dogs, it costs £6.99, and for children, it costs £11.99.

“At Dobbies, we aim to offer families an opportunity to come together and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager. For a youngster, there is nothing more wonderful than Christmas, and our calendar of events serves to bring the holiday season to life for the entire family.”